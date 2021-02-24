Gurugram man arrested for killing pregnant lover

Gurugram, Feb 24 : The Gurugram Police has arrested a pregnant woman’s lover who had killed her in Jal Vihar Colony, Sector-46 in Gurugram.

According to the police, the accused Subhash told them that he killed Preeti by strangulation due to a mutual conflict.

Preeti had a fight with her husband after which she stayed with Subhash for a few days. Preeti’s husband and Subhash were both staying in Jal Vihar Colony, the police said.

“The accused was nabbed by Crime Branch unit Sector-40 from Ghata-Faridabad Road. The accused has confessed to his involvement in the murder. The accused was produced before a local court on Wednesday which sent him to jail,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime).

On February 19, the police had received information that a woman was murdered in the Jal Vihar Colony.

The woman originally had a love marriage with Satish Kumar, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh around four years ago. The couple was residing in Sheetla Colony area in Gurugram for the last one year.

Meanwhile, Preeti met Subhash, a resident of Hathras. After two to three days, Preeti went to Faridabad with her alleged lover Subhash. Later Satish also travelled to Faridabad to fetch her back but there the trio planned to stay together in Gurugram again after mutual consent.

Thereafter, Preeti her husband and Subhash started living in a room in Jal Vihar Colony. On February 19, there was an argument between Preeti and Subhash and later he killed her and fled the spot.

