Gurugram: Man wanted for sarpanch’s husband murder arrested

Gurugram, Dec 22 : The Gurugram police have arrested a wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 5,000 on his head, for his involvement in a sarpanch’s murder here.

Manoj Dagar, husband of the sarpanch of Alipur village of Sohna block in Gurugram was murdered on July 13, this year.

The police have also recovered a country-made pistol along with three live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

The accused was identified as Mukesh Kumar alias Prince (23) of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh.

In connection with the incident, the investigation team had earlier arrested three accused identified as Pushkar, Mahesh alias Nishu and Ankit.

“The wanted criminal was held on Monday from the IMT Manesar area after a tip-off. The accused was produced before a local court on Tuesday which sent him four days police remand.

The Gurugram police had fixed a bounty of Rs 5,000 on his head,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that his group members had suspected the involvement of Dagar in the murder case of their accomplice Ashok Rathi.

So to take revenge for Rathi’s murder they had killed Dagar and on the incident day Kumar was also present on the spot along with his weapon.

“It was a pre-planned murder due to rivalry between the criminals and sarpanch’s husband. The accused has confessed to the murder,” said Boken.

On July 13, Manoj was shot outside a private hospital in Sohna. The victim succumbed to injuries at a private hospital on July 15.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.