Gurugram: Muslim traders facing communal hatred

Gurugram: In Haryana, extremist Hindu outfits have now started to target the small Muslim traders who sell fruits and vegetables in the local markets. The motive of the outfit is to sell the fruits and vegetables at half the price or at one-third of the actual price so that the customers do not buy from the Muslim traders.

According to a report in The Print, Surjeet Yadav a member of the right-wing extremist outfit named Hindu Sena is selling fruits and vegetables in the above mentioned way. His intention is not to earn a living but to increase the outfit’s communal hatred against the Muslims. Yadav says his shop is a weapon in his fight and absurdly refers to the Muslim traders as “Expensive Jihad”.

After opening his first shop on July 2 near the old railway station road, he opened two more shops with the same intention amidst assistance from the Hindu Sena outfit.

Though Yadav is not getting any profits from the sales, his only intention is to create hatred towards the Muslim traders.

A trader Nazeer Ahmed whose shop is near to the Hindu Sena shop said that if he sells his fruits even with a profit margin of Rs.2 then the customers will go to other shops. He adds that the competition in the market has become very intense.

Ahmed says the real scenario is such that even if a Muslim breathes oxygen it will be called Jihad.