Gurugram: One arrested for killing bizman in road rage case

Gurugram, Oct 18 : With the arrest of a person the Gurugram police on Sunday claimed to have solved a road rage killing case of a 52-year-old businessman.

The victim was allegedly thrashed and killed by 15 unidentified local youths, including the arrested main accused in a road rage incident that took place near the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on October 11.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rohit alias Monu (26) .

“Based on specific inputs about the presence of the accused at the Dighal in Jhajjar district, a team of Crime Branch of Manesar unit arrested the accused,” said ACP (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan on Sunday.

During questioning, the accused revealed that the victim Netrapal Singh’s car had collided with his scooty and then he forcefully stopped his car by putting his scooty in front of the car that led to a verbal spat betyween them.

In the meantime, the accused called his accomplices to the spot and they thrashed the victim brutally with batons, kicks and baseball bats and then fled the spot, leaving the critically injured victim lying on the expressway.

In connection with the incident, a case of murder had been registered at the Kherki Daula police station on October 12 after a complaint was filed by the deceased relative Chetan a resident of Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.

Chetan had told the police on October 11 that when they reached near Kherki Daula toll plaza on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, a scooty rider rode his vehicle in front of their car and forced them to stop.

The scooter rider manhandled the victim, saying that the car had collided with his scooty, later the scooty rider called about 15 local people to the spot.

All the culprits, roughed up Netrapal in a brutal manner with batons, kicks and baseball bats. The victim had died on October 12 while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“We will seek the custody of the accused to get information about the absconding culprits. During the custody we will also recover the weapons and the vehicle which was used in the crime,” the ACP said.

