Gurugram: One member of inter-state gang of robbers nabbed

Gurugram, Oct 25 : The Gurugram police claimed to have nabbed a member of an inter-state gang from Jaipur, involved in a dozen of robberies across the country.

According to the police, the gang has committed over 16 big robberies in various states including Gurugram, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Neemuch, Ujjain and Jaipur.

Police said that the accused Gajraj, arrested on a tip-off, was involved in a theft case which he had committed along with his three other accomplices earlier in February at a courier office on Badshahpur-Kadarpur road in Gurugram and fled with Rs 2.48 lakh from the office.

However, in connection with this incident the district police had arrested the trio in February. The accused were identified as Rajesh Kir of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, Prince alias Bholu of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana and Anil of Bhondsi village in Gurugram.

Following, incidents of bank robberies in other states, the Gurugram police was in contact with the adjoining states police and it was only then that they got to know about this inter-state gang of bank robbers which had shifted its base to NCR.

Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime), said the gang was active since 2008. Rajesh, Prince and Anil were infamous bank robbers and have served jail terms in the past.

“The police are on a lookout for the other members of the gang,” Sangwan said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they usually targeted banks and courier offices because from these places they could loot huge amount. The accused have also confessed that the looted items amount to Rs 1.18 crore cash and 4 kg of gold from various banks and courier offices across the country.

