Gurugram police arrest Jat leader for social media post

Gurugram: Gurugram police arrested prominent Jat leader Hawa Singh Sangwan for his controversial post on social media against freedom fighter Rao Tula Ram.

Sangwan, the 73-year-old veteran Jat leader was arrested from his native Bhiwani. He claims that he already deleted the offending post from his social media account after objections raised by some sections.

An FIR in this connection has been registered under relevant sections of IT Act on Thursday in Kherki Dhaula police station and further investigation is on.

Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police said: “Sangwan in his post has termed Rao Tula Ram as fugitive during freedom struggle. He has also made objectionable remarks on Yadav regiment which this community has strongly objected to”.

“As the objectionable remarks have hint on outraging a particular community, Gurugram police commissioner after the complaint has directed concerned police station to register FIR and further legal proceedings,” Bokan said.

Jat and Yadav communities have big stakes in politics of Haryana. Both the communities have sizable strengths in their respective areas. Yadav (Ahirwals) are strong in southern Haryana districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Mahendragarh, Palwal while Jats are dominant in 16 districts including Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat, Bhiwani, Jind, Hisar, Kaithal, Kurukshetra among others.

Source: IANS