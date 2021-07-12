Rambhakt Gopal booked for hate speech against Muslims

Gurugram: Days after he made a speech inciting violence and encouraging mass murder of Muslims in Haryana’s Pataudi, Gurguram police on Monday booked Rambhakt Gopal for hate speech.

During a speech on July 4 at communally charged mahapanchayat, he asked Hindus to take revenge by abducting Muslim women. He asked, “Can’t we abduct a ‘Salma’?”

“Ek baar apne college se baahar to niklo, hum bataaenge kiski kabar khudegi, aur kiski nai (Once you come out of the college..we shall tell you whose graves shall be dug),” he further said.

“When Muslims will be murdered, they will shout Ram Ram,” he said in his speech, which has since gone viral on social media.

A day before the mahapanchayat, Gopal asked the youth to attend the Mahapanchayat in large numbers. “In the honor of our daughter and sisters we have to answer in the language our enemy understands,” he had said.

“This action needs a proper reaction. We have to smash the heads of the ‘Love Jihadi’ snakes,” Gopal added.

Shooting at Jamia

This is not the first time Rambhakt Gopal has been in the news. In January 2020, he had marched towards students protesting outside Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia against the CAA-NRC with a pistol in his hand.

“Yeh lo azadi,” Gopal shouted as he fired his pistol, with Delhi police officials looking on a short distance away. His bullets injured one student. The attacker was quickly bundled away by the police.