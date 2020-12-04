Gurugram police detain group for sitting on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

Gurugram, Dec 4 : A group of people were detained by the Gurugram police on Friday from the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the National Highway 48. The detainees were allegedly sitting on the National Highway in support of the ongoing farmers’ demonstrations, the police said.

The police said the group of people was detained for violating Section 144 of the CrPC, and have been charged under Section 188 of the IPC.

“We had received some inputs that a group of 15-20 people will sit on the National Highway and can block the traffic movement at the Kherki Daula toll plaza. These people had also posted some videos on social media platforms in support of the farmers’ protests. They have been detained for violation of Section 144 of the CrPC,” said Nitika Gahlaut, DCP, Manesar.

During the police action, the detained persons hailing from different villages in Rewari, Mahendergarh, Narnaul and Nuh districts allegedly raised anti-government slogans and opposed the police detention before being pacified by the cops.

This is the second instance in Gurugram when the police detained a group of people amid the ongoing farmers’ stir. On December 1, around two-dozen farmers had been detained by the Gurugram police at the Gurugram-Nuh border. The farmers were allegedly heading to Delhi to join the anti-farm law demonstrations.

Source: IANS

