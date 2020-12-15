Gurugram Police nab 4 proclaimed offenders

Gurugram, Dec 15 : In a major crackdown on proclaimed offenders, the Gurugram Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases.

Sub-Inspector Z. A. Khan of PO staff had formed special teams to nab POs on the directions of DCP (west) Deepak Saharan. The arrested accused have been identified as Mukhtaar Singh, Issab, Mubarak and Zakhir.

Khan said Mukhtaar Singh, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, was booked in 1990 in a dacoity case at Sector-5 police station in Gurugram and was PO since 30 years while Issab, a resident of Nuh district and a PO since 11 years, was booked in 2009 in a theft case registered at City police station.

Mubarak, also a resident of Nuh district, was absconding since 8 years and was booked in 2012 in a theft case registered at City police station and Zakhir, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, was booked in 2014 for criminal force in an attempt to theft of property carried by a person and was PO since six years.

Khan informed that the arrested POs would be presented in the court for further legal proceedings.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.