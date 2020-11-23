Gurugram police warn marriage organisers against Covid-19 norms violation

Gurugram, Nov 23 : With the wedding season round the corner amid the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases reported in Gurugram, the district police has warned owners of banquet halls/marriage halls, hotels and resorts against hosting ceremonies without ensuring that Covid-19 norms are followed.

Any negligence would invite FIRs against the organisers and the venues would be sealed, the Gurugram police said.

To ensure compliance with the order issued by Gurugram police Chief K. K. Rao, a special team has been formed to keep an eye on these establishments.

Moreover, it is mandatory for such places to share details with the Gurugram police in advance about the booking and the number of attendees to be present at such social events .

The Gurugram police had on Saturday issued challans to five marriage organisers who had flouted Covid-19 protocols.

“We have given instructions to the owners and organisers of the venues to follow Covid-19 guidelines such as using hand sanitisers, face masks and maintaining social distancing at the venue. If they don’t follow these basic instructions, their venue will be sealed along with prescribed challans,” said Police Commissioner Rao.

Apart from this, the police officials said they had already identified such places where a number of marriages and other events had been organised.

“I have directed the Station House Officers to regularly visit these places and if any negligence was found on the part of the organisers then necessary action would be taken immediately,” Rao added. The police team, he said, has been asked to ensure that people attending such functions follow the social distancing norms.

The police Commissioner said the police team interacts with RWAs on a regular basis to ensure Covid norms are followed.

Since March when the lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Gurugram Police has issued 85,822 challans to Covid protocol violators.

Source: IANS

