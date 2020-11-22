Gurugram reports 649 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in 24 hrs

Gurugram, Nov 22 : The Gurugram district on Sunday reported 649 fresh coronavirus cases in a single day taking the district’s Covid tally to 44,206, the district officials said.

The district also reported four deaths taking the total death toll to 263.

The total number of active Covid cases in the district were reported to be 5,693 and with 638 patients recovering across the district on Sunday the total recoveries reached to 38,250.

According to the health department, the number of coronavirus infections surged again since the last two weeks.

“We have registered more than 600 Covid cases from the last two weeks. It is a concern for us but we are working hard to contain the spread. People need to strictly follow the Covid guidelines and maintain social-distancing norms,” said Gurugram Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav.

“It has been observed that 90 per cent of corona-infected patients may recover from it if they follow the necessary guidelines of the Health Department,” Yadav added.

