Gurugram school murder: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against 4 cops

New Delhi, Jan 8 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against four then officials of Haryana Police, including an ACP, in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old student of a private school in Gurugram in 2017.

A CBI official said here that the agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against four then officials of Haryana Police, including an ACP, Inspector and Sub Inspector, in the court of special judicial magistrate, CBI cases, Panchkula in Haryana, in the ongoing investigation into the case.

The CBI had registered an instant case on September 22, 2017 on the request of Haryana government and further notification from the Centre.

The case was earlier registered by Gurugram Police on September 8, 2017 related to the murder of a seven-year-old boy, a student of Class II at a private school in Gurugram.

The official said that after investigation, based on scientific evidence, including inspection of the crime scene, forensic examination, minute analysis of CCTV footages, analysis of various call records, circumstantial evidences and examination of several persons, the CBI had apprehended a student of a senior class of the said school on November 7, 2017.

“It was revealed during CBI investigation that a school bus conductor earlier arrested by Gurugram Police was not involved in the murder case, following which the investigation continued further,” he said.

“During further probe, the alleged role of the said police officials came to light and a supplementary chargesheet has therefore been filed against them,” the official added.

