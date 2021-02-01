Gurugram schools reopen for classes 6 to 8

Gurugram, Feb 1 : Schools in Gurugram for classes 6 to 8 reopened on Monday with strict Covid-19 protocols. The school timings have been fixed from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., according to an order released by Haryana’s Department of School Education.

Earlier, the Haryana government reopened the schools for students of classes 10 and 12 from December 14 while they were opened from December 21 for classes 9 and 11.

The Haryana Department of School Education on Friday released an order directing the reopening of schools in the state.

On Monday, the school managements were seen following Covid-19 protocols and students were allowed entry only after proper screening, wearing face masks and sanitization.

“We have adopted all prescriptions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. We have installed sanitizers, screening machines to avoid infection. We will also create awareness among the students about the Covid-19 vaccine,” said the Principal of a prominent school.

Students who attended school on Monday were quite happy.

“We are joining our classes after nearly a year. We are happy to attend our classes and meet our friends. Although, we had attended our classes online but sometimes it was disrupted due to network issues but now with physical classes, at least we will not face such problems,” said a student.

According to the state government guidelines, the students need to carry their Covid-19 negative test report with them before entering the school premises and the Covid test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to their entry into the school premises.

It is also mandatory for students to carry a consent letter signed by their parents, declaring they don’t have any problem with their children attending physical classes, the guidelines said.

In case any student tests Covid-19 positive, the protocols laid down by the government would be followed. The schools would have to follow all Covid-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Schools in Haryana were closed in March 2020 after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed.

