Gurugram: Second accused held for bizman’s murder in road rage incident

Gurugram, Nov 8 : The Gurugram police have arrested the second accused in connection with the murder of a 52-year-old businessman, in a road rage incident, officials said on Sunday.

Earlier, on October 17, police arrested the prime accused identified as Rohit alias Monu in connection with the incident, from Jhajjar district.

The victim, Netrapal Singh, was allegedly thrashed and killed by 15 unidentified local youths, in a road rage incident that took place near the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on October 11.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rohit alias Jhabbar (23) of Wazirpur village in Gurugram.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of the culprit at Wazirpur village in Gurugram, a team of the crime branch of the Manesar unit arrested the accused.

“During questioning, the accused disclosed that on October 11, the victim Netrapal Singh’s car had collided with Rohit’s scooty and then he called his accomplices to the spot and they thrashed the victim brutally with batons, kicks and baseball bats and then fled the spot, leaving the critically injured victim lying on the expressway,” said ACP (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan on Sunday.

“We will seek the custody of the accused to get information about the absconding culprits. During the custody we will also recover the weapons which were used in the crime,” the ACP said.

The accused also revealed that six cases of attempt to murder, fights and possessions of illegal arms were registered against him at different police stations of Gurugram. He has been served jail term in the past and was currently on bail. His elder brother is also serving life imprisonment in a murder case.

Meanwhile, in connection with the incident, a case of murder had been registered at the Kherki Daula police station on October 12 after a complaint was filed by Chetan, a relative of the deceased.

The scooter rider allegedly manhandled the victim, saying that the car had collided with his scooty. Later the scooty rider called about 15 local people to the spot.

All the culprits started beating Netrapal in a brutal manner with batons, kicks and baseball bats. The victim had died on October 12 while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.