Gurugram: Sikhs offer gurudwaras for Friday prayers

Gurugram: Setting an example of communal harmony, Sikhs of Gurugram on Wednesday offered space in gurudwaras for holding Friday prayer.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha which has five gurdwaras under its aegis has said that Muslims can utilize the space for offering prayers. It has been further said that the doors of gurdwaras are open for all communities.

Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha president Sherdil Singh Sandhu said that as Muslims are facing problems in offering Friday prayers due to lack of space, they can utilize space in Gurudwaras.

Vice president of the sabha JP Singh said that the Sikh community is always ready to help other communities. Gurdwara premises are open for anyone who wants to offer prayers, he added.

Over 2000 people can be accommodated in the premises of five gurdwaras.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon’s Sadar Bazaar Gurudwara has also offered space to Muslims for offering Namaz.

Recently, a man, Akshay Rao offered the roof of his house for Friday namaz. He said, “I offered the land to the Muslim community as it was facing problems post objections raised by right wing outfits”.

Right-wing outfits try to disrupt Friday prayers

In Sector 12 area in Gurugram, right-wing outfits have been trying to disrupt the Friday prayers for the past few weeks. On October 29, many members of the outfits were arrested.

In 2018, the district administration designated 37 sites in the city for Muslims to offer Friday prayers following which there were protests by Hindu groups.

Earlier, the group had disrupted one of the sites in Sector 47.