Gurugram: Snags in Co-WIN app, only 41% health workers inoculated

Gurugram, Jan 18 : Gurugram reported Co-WIN application glitches in all its 45 vaccine session sites on the second day of the inoculation drive on Monday, resulting in only 41 per cent of the healthcare workers getting the vaccine jabs, which was lesser than the targeted numbers, health officials said.

The officials involved in the drive claimed that they have faced difficulties in operating the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application due to the technical snags.

The app was developed by the Centre to monitor and track the vaccination programme.

“We had sent SMSes to alert the healthcare workers in advance but on Monday the application was not working properly and sometimes it was slow, so we could not uploaded the details of the beneficiaries and due to this we could not achieve a 100 per cent target on Monday,” Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Gurugram told IANS.

The health officials said that at the vaccination centres they have faced some technical issues while uploading the data on the app about beneficiaries receiving the vaccine, as the application was reported to have slowed down or some time it showed network errors.

According to the official data, out of 4,836 healthcare workers only 2,881 were administered the Covid-19 vaccine shots on Monday.

During the second phase of the vaccination, four private session sites have been selected where Covaxin was given to the health workers and Covishield been administerd at 14 government and 27 private facilities, on Monday,” a health officials said.

As per the plan the jabs will be given on Monday, Thursday and Saturday for the next four weeks. In Gurugram, a total of 37,427 recipients will get vaccinated over the next four weeks.

The private facilities claimed that they were prepared for the vaccine drive like government facilities.

“Our doctors and staff has done a commendable job working round-the-clock not only to serve covid patients but also stayed in touch with their family members through all the possible modes of communication updating them about recovery from the disease,” said Suraj Bhan, Medical Superintendent, Medeor Hospital Manesar.

Bhan further added, “To ensure seamlessness vaccination process, all preparation such as training of the staff, demarcation and sanitization of the designated area were done in advance. Response from our staff member was very encouraging and we have vaccinated over 65 healthcare workers.

All the staff members who have received the doses were comfortable and have not reported any adverse reaction post-inoculation.”

