Gurugram to be developed as ‘smartest city’: Hry CM

Chandigarh, Nov 11 : To bring Gurugram on the world map, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that it will be developed as the ‘smartest city’.

For this, the Chief Minister proposed to set up a new municipal corporation in Manesar and develop a new Gurugram city in that area.

The Chief Minister was speaking after virtually inaugurating two Air Care projects for the beautification of Gurugram.

The Chief Minister said that Gurugram and Faridabad being the metropolitan cities in the National Capital Region, separate metropolitan development authorities have already been constituted for both the cities.

“Air pollution is a matter of concern for all of us in these cities and in view of this, two projects of ‘Air Care’ have been started to clean the air,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that besides Gurugram and Faridabad, Karnal has also been included in the Smart City project.

In these cities, there is a need to develop facilities like water management, security system, public transport, buildings, good governance, e-education, and telemedicine in accordance with smart norms and infrastructure to be developed accordingly.

Congratulating and wishing the people of Gurugram for these two projects, the Chief Minister said the projects have been inaugurated as Diwali gift.

He said that with a view to provide prompt administrative services to the people, a ‘Tower of Justice’ is being constructed in Gurugram at an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore.

