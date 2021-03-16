Gurugram to rejuvenate 60 ponds by year end: Official

Gurugram, March 16 : Gurugram authorities are mulling to rejuvenate 60 ponds across the district by the end of this year, a district administration official aware of the development said.

“The blueprint for this rejuvenation project has already been prepared,” the official told IANS.

The administration has identified at least 320 reservoirs in Gurugram, whose rejuvenation has to be done in a phased manner. By the end of this year, rejuvenation of 60 reservoirs will be completed jointly by the district administration along with the Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg has said that till now the district administration has rejuvenated 6 ponds in collaboration with the companies and under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme and Gram Panchayats.

The villages include Harchandpur, Iqbalpur, Mujabad, Kanvas, Bhora Kalan and Nawada.

Besides, the rejuvenation of 11 ponds in Kasan, Wazirpur, Dharmapur, Budha, Daulatabad, Haryahida, Raala, Palasoli, Bilaspur, Tajnagar and Bhodsi villages is in progress.

“In addition to the District Administration Gurugram, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has also identified 25 ponds in their respective area. The rejuvenation of Sukhrali, Kadipur, Sarhaul and Basai ponds as well as four other ponds in the municipal area is in progress,” Garg said.

He said that the Authority has identified 1,969 polluted ponds in the entire state. Out of these, 1,890 ponds will be cleaned within three years. This year, 682 ponds will be rejuvenated in the state, out of which 9 ponds have been completed.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.