Gurugram: Two arrested for betting on BBL cricket match

Gurugram, Dec 24 : The Gurugram police have arrested two accused for allegedly betting on a Big Bash League (BBL) cricket match, officials said on Thursday.

The Big Bash League is an Australian professional franchise Twenty 20 cricket league.

Police have also recovered two mobile phones, two sim cards, one laptop, one LCD tv, and Rs 1,950 cash from their possession.

The accused were arrested from near Hero Honda Chowk on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

The arrested accused were identified as Vishnu alias Puppan and Tarun alias Deepu.

“Based on lead inputs, the police raided the spot and nabbed the accused red handed when they were placing bets on the BBL cricket match being played between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

“A case under Sections 13A/3/67 of the Gambling Act has been registered against the suspects at the Sector-37 police station in Gurugram. Further investigation is on,” he said.

