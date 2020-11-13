Gurugram: Woman alleges rape on pretext of marriage

Gurugram, Nov 13 : A 27-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped for three years by a man on the pretext of marriage, Gurugram police said on Friday.

The woman lodged a complaint with the police that she had a dispute with her husband four years ago after which her husband left her with children. Thereafter, in 2017, the victim came in contact with her neighbour.”

“Later, both of us decided to get married. The man had raped me for three years on the pretext of marrying me,” the woman told the police.

The woman also alleged that the man promised her on several occasions that he would soon marry him but later he refused.

“A case has been registered in this connection with the matter at Rajendra Park police station,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.