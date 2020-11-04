Gurugram woman shot by miscreants in bid to steal SUV

Gurugram, Nov 4 : A 28-year-old woman was shot from close range here by three unidentified bike-borne assailants, allegedly in a bit to snatch the Hyundai Creta car in which she was travelling along with her friend who escaped unhurt.

The incident reportedly took place on the southern peripheral road (SPR) near Sector-65 at around 11.15 pm on Tuesday night.

The woman is still critical and is undergoing treatment at the ICU of a private hospital. The accused trio are yet to be arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder (307), Arms Act 25 (1-B)(A) and common intention (34) of the IPC at Sector-65 police station but didn’t mention any other sections in the FIR.

According to the police, the victim Pooja Sharma was travelling along with her friend Sagar Manchanda (29) who hails from Ram Nagar in Haridwar district and is currently residing at Sector-40 in Gurugram. Both are reportedly working in Wipro.

Sagar stated in his police complaint that on Tuesday night around 8.00 pm after having dinner at Sector-31 market in Gurugram, he along with Pooja left for the Delhi-Jaipur Highway for a drive in his SUV.

“When we reached the National Highway, Pooja started driving. When we crossed the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the expressway, we took a right turn under the Rampura flyover and a few meters later we again took right turn from the front of the Hyatt hotel towards SPR to Sector 65 road I showed my flat to Pooja which I had booked in M3M SKYCITY,” Sagar told the police.

In his police complaint, he further said that they came back to his residence at Sector-40 and about 50 metres before they reached Extension road at around 11.15 pm.

“We saw 3 people were coming on a bike from the front, all three were wearing masks on their faces. Seeing the three men coming from the front Pooja slowed down the car, after that two people got off the bike and came to our vehicle, one of them went to the side of Pooja and the other one came to my side, both of them pointed guns and told us to roll down our rear window pane,” Sagar told the police.

“When we didn’t open our window pane one of the accused fired from the front towards me but I was not hurt. After the bullet was fired, Pooja had tried to drive away. The accused who was standing by Pooja’s side shot at her head from the side glass and ran away from the spot. It was very dark and I did not see the bike number,” Sagar said in his police complaint.

Later Sagar took the injured woman to the private hospital in his SUV and informed the police and the family members of the woman.

“The complainant said all the three accused were 30-35 years old. Soon after receiving the information the police reached the spot along with a forensic expert to collect the evidence. A team of the Sector-65 police station along with crime branch sector-40 is investigating the matter. The woman is still critical in ICU and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. She is struggling to breathe properly. Further investigation is on,” said Sandeep Malik, ACP (Sohna).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.