Gurugram’s civil defence department gets President’s medal

Gurugram, Jan 25 : For the first time in the history of Haryana, the President’s Civil Service Medal has been awarded to Gurugram’s Civil Defence Department. The award will be received by Chief Warden Mohit Sharma, on behalf of the department.

Keep in mind that the Civil Defence team not only helped the needy people during the Covid induced lockdown but also worked in public interest.

The district administration congratulated Mohit Sharma and his team for this achievement and motivated them to work with dedication. On the other hand, Mohit Sharma credited this achievement to the entire team of Civil Defence.

“It was a teamwork which was done by the volunteers of the department in such a critical time of the Covid-19. We did our job as social work and helped people during the lockdown. I am happy that finally our department got the result of hard work done by me and team members,” Sharma told IANS.

