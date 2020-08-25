Guterres calls for sustainable recovery of tourism

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 2:12 pm IST
Guterres calls for sustainable recovery of tourism

United Nations, Aug 25 : UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for the recovery of tourism from the coronavirus pandemic in a sustainable way.

“It is imperative that we rebuild the tourism sector. But it must be in a way that is safe, equitable and climate friendly,” said Guterres in a video message for the launch of his policy brief on tourism and Covid-19.

Transport-related greenhouse gas emissions could rebound sharply if recovery is not aligned with climate goals, Xinhua news agency quoted the UN chief as saying.

Supporting the millions of livelihoods that depend on tourism means building a sustainable and responsible travel experience that is safe for host communities, workers and travellers, he said.

He identified five priority areas: mitigating the socio-economic impacts of Covid-19; building resilience across the entire tourism value chain; maximizing the use of technology in the tourism sector; promoting sustainability and green growth; and fostering partnerships to enable tourism to further support the Sustainable Development Goals.

READ:  Serendipity Arts Foundation announces grantees for 2020-21

Referring to tourism as one of the world’s most important economic sectors, Guterres said the industry employs one in every 10 people on earth and provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions more, boosts economies and enables countries to thrive, allows people to experience some of the world’s cultural and natural riches, and brings people closer to each other.

That is why it has been so painful to see how tourism has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

In the first five months of this year, international tourist arrivals decreased by more than half and some $320 billion worth of exports from tourism were lost.

Overall, some 120 million direct jobs in tourism are at risk, he noted.

READ:  'Development challenges will become more difficult as population increases'

The crisis is a major shock for developed economies, but for developing countries, it is an emergency, particularly for many small island developing states and African countries.

For women, rural communities, indigenous peoples and many other historically marginalized populations, tourism has been a vehicle for integration, empowerment and generating income.

Tourism is also a key pillar for the conservation of natural and cultural heritage.

The fall in revenues has led to increased poaching and habitat destruction in and around protected areas, and the closure of many World Heritage Sites has deprived communities of vital livelihoods, he said.

Guterres concluded his message by calling for the restoration of tourism’s position as “a provider of decent jobs, stable incomes and the protection of our cultural and natural heritage”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close