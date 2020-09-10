Guterres condemns attack on Afghan 1st VP’s convoy

United Nations, Sep 10 : UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned an attack ion the convoy of Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh in Kabul, which resulted in civilian casualties.

On Wednesday, Guterres extended his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Secretary-General reiterated the urgency of achieving a peaceful settlement to the conflict in the country and reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to supporting the people and government of Afghanistan in this important endeavour, Stephane Dujarric, Guterres’ spokesman, said in a statement.

At least 10 people were killed and 15 others injured in the roadside bomb attack that struck Saleh’s convoy.

He received minor wounds on his left hand and small burns on his face.

His teenage son accompanying him in the bomb-proof vehicle was unharmed, Saleh confirmed.

The attack comes as the much awaited intra-Afghan talks between members of the Kabul government and the Taliban are expected to start within a week’s time.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

The Taliban issued a statement denying involvement in the blast.

This is the second time that Saleh has survived an attack, TOLO News reported.

On July 27, 2019, the office of the political group Green Trend, which Saleh heads, was attacked.

It took place the day before the presidential election campaign started in Afghanistan.

More than 20 people were killed and over 50 others injured.

