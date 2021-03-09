Guterres condemns attacks in Yemen, Saudi

United Nations, March 9 : UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned two reported attacks in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, his spokesperson said.

“It is really quite simple. Such actions are detrimental to the mediation efforts being carried out by our special envoy, Martin Griffiths, who will continue to work with all parties to advance the political process to reach a negotiated settlement to end the conflict,” Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for Guterres, said on Monday.

“We urge all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law,” Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesperson as saying at a press briefing.

Dujarric said the condemnation was for multiple drone and ballistic missile attacks reportedly carried out Sunday against various Saudi Arabia sites by the Houthis who claimed responsibility.

“We also are concerned about Saudi-led coalition airstrikes reportedly carried out yesterday (Sunday) on Sanaa and Hodeidah, apparently in response to the initial attacks,” he added.

On Sunday, the Houthi militia has confirmed attacking Saudi Aramco facilities in Ras al-Tannura port in the Kingdom’s Dammam region and other targets Asir and Jazan with eight ballistic missiles and 14 bomb-laden drones.

A Houthi military spokesman vowed that his group would continue attacking Saudi Arabia as long as the war and blockade continue on Yemen.

Also on Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition launched a series of airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled military sites in Yemen’s capital Sanaa.

The strikes hit the 1st Division Camp, Maintenance Camp and the 4th Brigade in downtown Sanaa, as well as the Attan site in the southern part of the capital.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of several northern Yemeni provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi’s government.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.