Guterres hopes dialogue can dial down Sino-Indian border tensions

New York, Jan 26 : After reports of a confrontation between their troops along the border in the Sikkim region, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes that India and China can reduce tensions through dialogue, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

“We hope that through dialogue tension can be dialled down,” he said on Monday replying to a question about reports of a clash between Chinese Indian troops in Naku La last week.

The Indian Army described the January 20 incident as a “minor face-off” that commanding officers from the two countries resolved “as per established protocols.”

