‘Gutka’ worth Rs 1 crore seized in Chittor, 7 arrested

Posted by shameen Published: February 23, 2020, 11:45 pm IST
Chittoor: Police arrested seven people and seized ‘gutka’ worth Rs 1 crore from their possession here on Saturday.

Three of the accused have been identified as Muthu Kumar, Satish, and Venkatesh.

According to police, Gutka was illegally manufactured and supplied to shops. Acting on a tip-off, local police accompanied by a special branch raided two godowns on Saturday and seized the material.

“Satyavedu police in association with special branch police raided godowns on Saturday night. ,” said Satyavedu circle inspector Nagarjuna Reddy.

“We have arrested total seven persons and seized gutka worth Rs 1 crores. A truck and a car were also seized,” he added.

Source: IANS
