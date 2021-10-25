Gutkha worth Rs 10 Lakh seized in Sangareddy police raid

By Syeda Faiza Kirmani|   Published: 25th October 2021 3:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: Guthka worth Rs 10 Lakh was seized from Jyothi Nagar in a late night raid in Sangareddy district on Sunday. The raid was conducted by the Industrial Development Area’s (IDA) Bolluram police based on credible information.

The police also arrested a man, Dattu, in connection with the case that has been registered at the IDA police station, in the Sangareddy District.

The Telangana police has been on the lookout to the use, sale and storage of illegal drugs within the state. The Cyberabad police on Monay also urged people to report any activity of sale, use and storage of illegal items and has promised confidentiality to reporters of the crime.

#SayNotoDrugs We urge the citizens to share any type of information regarding Supply/ Sale/ Seller/ Transportation/ Cultivator/ Cultivation of #Ganja, #gutkha & other #Narcotics through #WhatsApp 9490617444. Your identity will be kept #Confidential. #WeCareForYou ” tweeted the Cyberabad police.

