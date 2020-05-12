Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of LB Nagar on Tuesday raided four Gutkha (Tobacco) manufacturing units under Balapur police station limits and seized Rs. 30 lakh worth Gutkha.

During the raid SOT officers along with Balapur police apprehended six persons for illegally manufacturing Gutkha during the lockdown. The official also seized Gutkha making machines, manufacturing material and large amount of tobacco all worth Rs. 30, said Ravi Kumar, Inspector.

