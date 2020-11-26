Guv acting ‘unconstitutionally’: Trinamool MP

Kolkata, Nov 26 : West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday alleged that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was acting ‘unconstitutional manner’ and speaking on behalf of the accused and obstructing the investigation.

“I request the Kolkata Police to file a case against him for the way he is tweeting to intimidate the public servants. The Apex Court has said that the Governor cannot work for any party as the Governor is the employee of the Central government. He should be removed from the post immediately,” said Banerjee while addressing a press conference here.

He said that no permission is required for this. “As for anyone who is doing illegal work in a government position,” he added.

Earlier, Dhankhar had tweeted on Monday, “Reports of monstrous corruption and incredible amassing of wealth by public servants, their cronies and middlemen are worrisome. Systemic failure to dent such a nefariously flourishing corruption industry, an open secret and talk of town, is a slur on governance.”

