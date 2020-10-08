GVL Narasimha Rao explains farm bills benefits in Guntur

Guntur: Rajya Sabha member and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao met chilli farmers in Guntur on Thursday and explained the benefits of the newly passed farm bills.

“As the chairman of chilli and spices board taskforce, I have visited the Guntur mirchi yard for the first time,” said Rao.

The BJP leader said he explained the “unlimited benefits” farmers can derive from the new farm bills.

Earlier, he met former Andhra Pradesh unit BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana at his home along with Ravela Kishore Babu.

The BJP is also building its state headquarters in Vijayawada.

On Wednesday, Rao and Andhra Pradesh BJP co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar visited the construction site.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.