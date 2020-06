Gwyneth opens up about her coronavirus quarantine experience

Washington D.C.: American actor Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her experience during the coronavirus quarantine.

According to Fox News, the 47-year-old star explained to Shape magazine, the July-August cover issue of which she has graced — that she hadn’t realised just “how much the normal pace of life was overburdening our bodies, our minds, and our nervous systems.”

The Goop founder explained, “As we have been forced into the confines of our own homes, that has brought up a lot of emotional distress for some, and for others, it has been very peaceful. In my case, I have experienced both.”

The ‘Iron Man’ actor said that she has now started to “settle down” in her “brain and body.”

She added of the lockdown, “It has given me new perspective about how much I will take on going forward.”

Paltrow noted that before the quarantine, she was always trying to get “wellness moments” in, but she wasn’t “really decompressing” until the weekends or on vacations.

“Now I feel different, letting my body go to sleep and wake up in its natural rhythm, having my kids around all the time, eating meals together and having meaningful conversations,” she said of her children,16-year-old daughter Apple, and 14-year-old son Moses, whom she shares with ex Chris Martin.

Paltrow noted, “We linger at the table; our dinners are an hour and a half long. My heart feels fuller, and my mind feels calmer in that respect.”

For how she de-stresses, the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ actor said, “I try to do exercises every day for my back and neck because of all the Zoom calls I’m on.”

In addition, Paltrow says she and her husband Brad Falchuk go for walks at least three to four times per week. She also takes online fitness and yoga classes.

Source: ANI

