Gym owner’s request KCR to waive off rent

Hyderabad: Almost thousand GYM’s in the city have been closed amid lockdown imposed due to the spreading pandemic.

The GYM’s run on rental agreements tend to face difficulty as the lockdown had shut business resulting in no flow of income.

The rent for these GYM is between 50,000 and 3 lakhs.

MD. Shakeel, Hyderabad GYM Owners Association (HGOA) said, “We are in financial crisis as our gyms are closed. We do not even know when the gyms would resume back. Understanding the situation and necessity of the GYMs to remain close we stand with the decision of the government. But at the same side, we request our Chief Minister to exempt three months’ rent of our GYMs.”

“Looking at the spread pandemic and its fear we hardly think if any new client would come to the GYM,” he added.

Hyderabad GYM Owners Association had also written a letter to Sri Kishan Reddy Garu, Minister of State for Home Affairs Government hoping to get the needful.

Gym owners’ problems:

The GYM owners are not able to pay the rent of the shop, store

Paying Electricity bills and cleaning staff is become difficult.

They fear if new clients would come.

Demands:

The GYM owners request Chief Minister to waive off the rents and want guidelines before opening the GYMs.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.