Gyms in Hyderabad to ensure safety of fitness enthusiasts

Hyderabad: Gyms in Hyderabad are getting ready to reopen as the Telangana cabinet has lifted lockdown in the state. They are making necessary changes to ensure the safety of the fitness enthusiast.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, some of the gyms in Hyderabad are planning to put a cap on the number of people on the floor at a given time.

Telangana Today quoted owner and trainer at Quad Fitness Hub in Chintalkunta, Nandeshwar Thakur saying that apart from sanitizing the premises of the gym, other precautionary measures such as checking of temperature and oxygen of members before entering gyms, installation of touch-free sanitizers at the entrance, etc will be taken.

Owner and trainer at Fitness 3 gym in Pragathi Nagar B Ramanjaneyulu told the media person that members of the gym will be allotted time slot in such a manner that at every given time, there will be 15 to 20 members on the floor.

Despite all precautionary measures, it is believed that fewer people will join the gym as the threat of coronavirus still exist. Apart from it, the financial factor is another issue. People are reluctant to pay gym fees.

The business of gyms in Hyderabad somewhat depends on the COVID-19 situation in the city in the coming days.