H1B visa suspension to affect Indian professionals

New Delhi: India said on Thursday that the proclamation by US President Donald Trump on H1B visas will affect the movement of skilled Indian professionals.

“We have seen the Proclamation issued by President Trump on June 22 temporarily suspending entry of certain categories of non-immigrant visa-holders & their family members till December 31, 2020”, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Movement of Indian skilled professionals

This is likely to affect the movement of Indian skilled professionals who avail of these non-immigrant visas to work in the US, it said.

“We are assessing the impact of the order on Indian nationals and industry in consultation with stakeholders,” it added.

People-to-people linkages and trade & economic cooperation, especially in technology and innovation sectors, are an important dimension of the US-India partnership, the MEA said.

High-skilled Indian professionals bring important skill sets, bridge technological gaps and impart a competitive edge to the US economy, it said.

Critical component of workforce

“They have also been a critical component of the workforce that is at the forefront of providing Covid-19 related assistance in key sectors, including health, information technology and financial services.

“The US has always welcomed talent and we hope our professionals will continue to be welcomed in USA in the future,” it said and that India has communicated this to the US.

Source: IANS