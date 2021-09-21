Habitual laptop thief nabbed by Rachchakonda police

Hyderabad: A habitual offender involved in laptop theft was captured by Rachakonda police on Tuesday.

Naveen Kumar, the accused had been involved in laptop theft for a long time, and in this particular case, as the complainant and his friends boarded the RTC bus at Sarasaraopeta, the accused sold their laptops in the wee hours of the night.

Upon discovering the same on August 9 morning, the complainant reported the issue to the police.

Kumar is alleged to have waited for the bus to reach the outskirts of Hyderabad so that he could steal the bag and flee the crime scene.

The accused was said to have stolen laptops from travellers in the past and if he found nobody to steal from, he broke into the houses of bachelors and committed theft there.

A team of Central Crime Station, LB Nagar with the assistance of the Vanasthalipuram police captured the offender from Panama X roads on a suspicious basis.

The arrest was made under the direct supervision of Sri. Mahesh M Bhagwat, IPS, Commissioner of Police and Sri. G Sudheer Babu, IPS Addl. Commissioner of Police Rachakonda. As per the Rachakonda police Naveen Kumar is involved in various other cases of laptop theft.