Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 15 years in jail in one more terror act

The court also imposed 200,000 Pakistani rupees fine on him.

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 24th December 2020 7:04 pm IST
Pakistan court sentences JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to 10 years in prison
Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed

Lahore: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was on Thursday sentenced to 15 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in one more terror financing case.

The court also imposed 200,000 Pakistani rupees fine on him.

Saeed, 70, has already been convicted for 21 years imprisonment in four terror financing cases of late.

Now, Saeed will have to undergo collective imprisonment of over 36 years in five terror financing cases at the Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore. His punishment will run concurrently in these cases.

READ:  Pakistan issues visas to Indians for visit to Shadani Darbar, Katas Raj temples
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 24th December 2020 7:04 pm IST
Back to top button