Hailey Bieber: Not dyed my hair in almost a year

By IANS|   Published: 23rd January 2021 8:13 am IST
Hailey Bieber: Not dyed my hair in almost a year

Los Angeles, Jan 23 : Model Hailey Bieber says she has healthier hair nowadays, and it is all due to the Covid pandemic. The 28-year-old confessed that the secret behind her healthy and shiny hair is taking vitamins intended for pregnant women

“My hair is so much healthier as a result of the pandemic. It’s because I’ve left it to its own devices and not dyed it in almost a year — aside from touching up the front slightly — but I really don’t care for highlights anymore,” she said in an interview to SheerLuxe.com, reports contactmusic.com.

“Even so, I swear by prenatal supplements. I’ve gone through a lot of trial and error with supplements for healthy hair, but prenatal vitamins have been the most helpful. I can’t take biotin – if I do, I get really painful, deep breakouts. Most hair supplements marketed for growth don’t work for me, so I’ve been using prenatal vitamins for a while now as they give you essential nutrients, while keeping your skin and hair in great condition,” added Hailey, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber.

READ:  CBI searches properties of its own officer in UP

Hailey also shared that she is mostly seen with a “slicked back” hairstyle because she uses hydrating oils and masks on her hair.

She said: “Day-to-day, slicked back hair is my go-to style. Most of the time it’s because I have about four different oils or masks in there and I like to let it sit. I’ll apply loads — castor oil, coconut oil and lovely nourishing formulas. I like to load my hair with hydrating products, put it up in a bun for two days and let everything absorb.”

“I tried a plant-based diet for two months during quarantine. I felt great and I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me. I don’t eat a strictly plant-based diet and I do still eat meat. I just don’t eat a lot of it. I’ve picked up more fish, greens, and lentils,” she added.

READ:  Libyan parties agree to hold constitutional referendum

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 23rd January 2021 8:13 am IST
Back to top button