Haj 2022: Committee of India invites applications for guides

Hyderabad: The Hajj Committee of India invites applications for Haj guides or “Khadim ul hujjaj”. The chief executive officer Mohammed Yakub Sheikh issued a government circular on February 2, 2022. The applicants can submit their applications till February 18.

One guide will be appointed for a group of 150 e Hajj aspirants. Ladies can also apply for the Hajj guide, however, their selection will be done in keeping with the applications received from women aspirants without male escorts.

The candidates can upload their applications along with testimonials at the Haj Committee of India website. their passports must have been issued prior to February 15, 2022, and must be valid till December 31, 2022. The candidate’s age on March 31, 2022, must be between 25 to 58 years.

All those who had served in the 2019 season can also apply.

The candidate must be fully healthy and fit and must submit a medical certificate from a government hospital. They must have taken all the doses of the vaccine for coronavirus.

The candidates must be proficient in the Haj aspirants’ language. The knowledge of the Arabic language shall be considered as an added qualification.

The persons connected with the government, public or constitutional bodies shall be eligible to apply. However, the part timers, at ad hoc and contract employees will not be eligible. Similarly, the state/ Central Government class 8 officials will not be eligible. But those in the police, homeguard, forest and revenue departments will be preferred.

The state Haj committee and the wakf board shall appoint 15% of their employees as Haj guides.

The state or the union territory with 5000 Haj quota can appoint one official.

The tour guides will not be permitted to travel along with their family members.

The former tour guides with adverse opinions will not be eligible.

The candidates can obtain more information from the Haj Committee of India website.