Haj 2022: Pilgrims to provide PAN card to get SR 2100

Hyderabad: The Reserve Bank of India had allowed Bombay Mercantile Cooperative Bank to refund SR 2100 to the Hajj pilgrims at the time of their departure for Haj.

The Haj Committee of India chief executive officer Mohammed Yakub Shaikh issued a circular to the state Haj committees informing the need for the pilgrims to update their pan card numbers at the Haj committee website to get SR 2100.

In case of more than one pilgrim, the head of the group or any pilgrim PAN card number must be enrolled.

The Haj pilgrims are given SR 2100 at the embarkation point. The Haj committee delegated the responsibility to distribute the amount to Bombay Mercantile Cooperative Bank.

All those pilgrims who have not provided their PAN card numbers must update them on the Haj committee website immediately.