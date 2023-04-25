Haj 2023: 4650 pilgrims from Telangana pay first instalment

Hyderabad: The deadline for payment of the first installment of travel expenses by selected pilgrims of Haj 2023 ended on Monday. The Haj Committee of India had sought to pay Rs 170,000 as the first installment of travel expenses.

The first installment was collected between April 17 to 24, which ended on Monday. Around 4,650 Haj pilgrims from Telangana have deposited the first installment. A total of 5,278 pilgrims have been selected from Telangana for Haj 2023.

The state Haj committees have sought an extension of the deadline for payment of the first installment. However, there was no communication from the Haj Committee of India about the extension. It should be noted that Rs 81,800 was collected from haj pilgrims as advance and Rs 1,70,000 was fixed as the first installment.

The amount of the second and remaining installments of travel expenses will be determined after the cost of air travel and the arrangements made by the Saudi government. The selected haj pilgrims were required to submit advance pay slips, print of application form, medical screening and fitness certificate, and original international passport and other necessary documents by April 18.

According to sources in the Telangana Haj Committee, the Haj Committee of India has expedited the Haj arrangements and the amount of the second and final installments will be announced soon. Meanwhile, Telangana Haj Committee Chairman Mohammad Saleem has requested 1 to 1200 Haj pilgrims under the waiting list to submit their original passports and other documents to the Telangana Haj Committee office by May 1.

1.75 lakh pilgrims from India will perform Haj this time and extraordinary arrangements are being made by the Government of Saudi Arabia. Efforts are being made to keep the accommodation of Indian pilgrims close to Harmeen.

Meanwhile, the second training camp for Telangana Haj pilgrims was held on April 16 at Masjid Darul Irfan Red Hills.