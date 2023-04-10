Haj 2023: First training camp for Telangana pilgrims held on Sunday

Hyderabad: The Telangana Haj Committee on Sunday organized its first training camp for selected Haj 2023 pilgrims at Jama Masjid Aliya, Gunfoundry. While addressing the Haj camp, the ulema explained the details related to the pilgrimage of Haj and holy places and said that most of the time should be spent in worship during the days of Haj.

Pilgrims were advised to keep themselves away from mobile phones and social media activities so that there is no disruption in worship. Chairman Telangana Haj Committee Mohammed Saleem said that patience is tested by Allah Almighty during haj days. Pilgrims should show patience at every place and avoid anxiety and quarrels.

He said that pilgrims are actually guests of Allah almighty and He arranges for them. He said that after returning from Haj, the pilgrims should lead an ideal life that is a model for others.

Saleem said that 1.75 lakh pilgrims from India will perform Haj this time and extraordinary arrangements are being made by the Government of Saudi Arabia. Efforts are being made to keep the accommodation of Indian pilgrims close to Harmeen. He said that it is necessary to observe 40 prayers in Madinah. Pilgrims should be engaged in worship most of the time and not worry about the world. Videography, photography, use of social media, and phone conversations should be avoided in Harmeen.

He said the Telangana Haj Committee is making effective arrangements like in previous years and is fully supported by the government. He said that a special terminal is being arranged at the airport. Muhammad Saleem advised the pilgrims to approach the Haj Committee authorities to resolve any problem.

Maulana Mufti Hussamuddin Qasmi and Maulana Mufti Amjad Qasmi narrated the details of the Haj. Assistant Executive Officer Telangana Haj Committee Irfan Sharif was apprised about the necessary issues.