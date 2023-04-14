Haj 2023: Last date for payment of first instalment extended

Hyderabad: The Haj Committee of India has extended the last date for payment of the first installment of travel expenses for selected pilgrims of Haj 2023 till April 15. Chief Executive Officer Haj Committee of India Mohammad Yaqoob Shaikh issued a statement informing the state Haj committees about the extension of the date.

He said that selected pilgrims of the 2023 hajj can deposit Rs 81,800 online as the first installment. The date is extended till April 15 on the representation of state Haj committees. Selected pilgrims will have to submit pay slips, print of application forms, medical screening and fitness certificates and original international passports to Haj committees by April 18.

A total of 5,278 Haj pilgrims have been selected from Telangana for Haj 2023 and around 4,000 pilgrims have submitted the first installment online. In case of extension of date, the rest of the pilgrims will be able to perform Haj. Telangana Haj Committee Chairman Mohammed Saleem said that special counters have been set up to guide the pilgrims where an online payment facility is being provided. He said that the pilgrims paying the first installment should submit the documents before the due date.

1.75 lakh pilgrims from India will perform Haj this time and extraordinary arrangements are being made by the Government of Saudi Arabia. Efforts are being made to keep the accommodation of Indian pilgrims close to Harmeen.

In the first training camp, Saleem said that “it is necessary to observe 40 prayers in Madinah. Pilgrims should be engaged in worship most of the time and not worry about the world. Videography, photography, use of social media, and phone conversations should be avoided in Harmeen.”

Meanwhile, the second training camp for Telangana Haj pilgrims will be held on April 16 at Masjid Darul Irfan Red Hills.