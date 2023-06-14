Haj 2023: More than 550,000 pilgrims arrive in Madinah

Riyadh: The number of pilgrims who arrived in Madinah through air and land ports to perform Haj this year has reached 557,401 until June 13, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

These are the latest figures released by the Haj and Visitation Committee which monitors the arrival and departure of pilgrims to Madinah.

Nearly 414,916 pilgrims have left Madinah for Makkah and 142,435 are still in Madinah.

According to statistics, 21,891 pilgrims have benefited from medical services.

As of Monday, about 151,533 pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia from countries that benefit from the Makkah Road initiative.

Over 415 flights arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah as per schedule.

The Ministry of Interior continues to implement the Makkah Road initiative to provide services to pilgrims coming from seven countries – Morocco, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey and Ivory Coast.

This year, Haj is expected to start on June 26.

The Kingdom expects to receive two million pilgrims during this season. For being the first to be held completely without restrictions after varying closures in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of pilgrims during the 2022 season reached 899,353, including 779,919 from outside the Kingdom, while the 2021 season was limited to 60,000, compared to only 10,000 in 2020.

Saudi Arabia received 2.5 million pilgrims in 2019, the last season before the pandemic.