Haj 2023: Over 2.4L pilgrims benefit from Makkah Route initiative

Riyadh: A total of 242,272 pilgrims have benefited from Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Route initiative for this year’s Haj, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It has completed its mandate for this year, after the successful arrival of all beneficiaries to Saudi Arabia from seven countries— Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Turkey, and for the first time from Côte d’Ivoire.

The pilgrims arrived on 667 flights at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

What is Makkah Route initiative?

King Salman inaugurated the Makkah Route initiative in Muslim-majority countries in 2019.

The Makkah Route initiative aims to receive pilgrims and help them complete their procedures from their countries with ease.

The process begins with the issuance of e-Visas and the collection of vital information, followed by a simplified passport procedure prior to departure for the Kingdom.

These steps are met after checking the health requirements, in addition to coding and sorting luggage according to the transportation and accommodation arrangements in Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival they will go directly to the buses that will take them to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah, and service agencies will deliver their luggage.