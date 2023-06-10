Haj 2023: Saudi King to host Palestinians from familes of martyrs, prisoners

Riyadh: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Saturday issued a directive to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims from the families of martyrs, prisoners, and injured to perform the Haj this year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The hosting comes within the program that is implemented and supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

In a statement, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, thanked the King and Crown prince for their continuous support towards the families and relatives of Palestinian martyrs.

“The continuation of this generous gesture towards the pilgrims of Palestine who perform Haj every year at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques comes as an affirmation of the depth of the relationship and his appreciation of the great sacrifices made by the Palestinian people,” he said.

An order was issued by the #Custodian_of_the_Two_Holy_Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud – may Allah protect and support him – to host 1,000 male and female pilgrims from the families of the Palestinian martyrs, prisoners of war and wounded, to perform Hajj for this year… pic.twitter.com/MLgXFHhVP7 — Ministry of Islamic Affairs 🇸🇦 (@Saudi_MoiaEN) June 10, 2023

The program for the guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques includes all aspects of performing the blessed rituals.

Modern technology and artificial intelligence will also be employed in accordance with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to facilitate their hosting, in addition to the accompanying services that aim to provide comfort and service to pilgrims.

The Kingdom expects to receive two million pilgrims during this season. For being the first to be held completely without restrictions after varying closures in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of pilgrims during the 2022 season reached 899,353, including 779,919 from outside the Kingdom, while the 2021 season was limited to 60,000, compared to only 10,000 in 2020.

Saudi Arabia received 2.5 million pilgrims in 2019, the last season before the pandemic.