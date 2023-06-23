Haj 2023: Saudi prepares to welcome over 2M pilgrims from 160 countries

Riyadh: More than two million pilgrims from over 160 countries are expected to perform Haj this year, according to Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

With flight bookings for the annual haj already exceeding 1.7 million, preparations are in full swing.

The minister made the remarks after releasing a video welcoming the guests of Allah on the ministry’s Twitter account.

We are happy and proud to serve the pilgrims of the Holy House of Allah 🕋#Proclaim_to_the_People#Makkah_and_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You pic.twitter.com/tS1XyKH9tW — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) June 19, 2023

Al-Rabiah said that the holy places in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah are linked to an integrated transportation system supported by the environmentally friendly electric train.

The railway consists of 17 trains covering 9 stations and can transport approximately 72,000 passengers per hour.

In addition, a fleet of more than 24,000 buses is available for pilgrims.

The number of health practitioners serving pilgrims has exceeded 32,000.

These arrangements aim to enhance the spiritual experience of Allah’s guests and facilitate the smooth performance of their rituals.

Al-Rabiah stressed that “these achievements are not the result of a few days, but rather the effort of years, during which all possibilities were explored to achieve the convenience of pilgrims.”

Haj 1444 AH/2023 will start on June 26 and the day of Arafah will fall on June 27.