Haj 2023: UAE doctors release Dos, Don’ts for pilgrims, vaccination must

Abu Dhabi: As the 1444 AH/2023 Haj season begins on June 26, doctors in the UAE issued guidelines regarding vaccines that Haj pilgrims need to take.
They have also provided a list of additional safety precautions to guarantee a safe Haj, which brings together millions of Muslims in Saudi Arabia.
Doctors said that because of the size of these events and how close people are to each other, there is a greater chance of spread of infectious diseases.
Pilgrims must adhere to Saudi health authorities’ recommendations for vaccination. They should complete the required vaccinations at least 10 days before travelling to Saudi Arabia.
A document with health requirements and recommendations for visitors to Saudi Arabia for the Haj or seasonal work in Haj areas during 1444 H has been issued by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.
Authorities have advised pilgrims to follow guidelines to mark a safe and successful pilgrimage for everyone.
Dos and Don’ts
- Prior get vaccinated.
- Maintain good hygiene.
- Stay hydrated most of the time.
- Avoid overcrowding
- Don’t share your personal items.
- Elder people or those with chronic illnesses must visit a doctor to stay updated on their medicine and dosage.
- If anybody feels signs of illness, seek medical intervention.
- Take proper rest and sleep as it boots the immune system and maintains overall well-being.