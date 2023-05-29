Haj coordination committee crucial meet today to enhance services for 2023

Hyderabad: In an effort to improve services for Telangana Haj pilgrims and ensure effective preparations for the upcoming Haj camp, a Coordination Committee meeting comprising representatives from all relevant departments will be held today. This important meeting will be attended by senior officials from 20 departments associated with Haj services, including State ministers K Eshwar and Srinivas Yadav, government advisors, corporation chairpersons, MLAs, Mayor, and Deputy Mayor.

Ahead of the meeting, official letters have been dispatched to ensure uninterrupted power supply and water arrangements for the Haj camp. The convoys of Telangana pilgrims will commence from June 7, with the camp set to begin at Haj House two days prior to departure. Pilgrims from the city and districts will be required to report approximately 24 hours in advance. The Haj Committee has outlined an agenda for the departmental meeting, which will include participation from various state government departments, immigration officials, GMR representatives, customs officers, CISF personnel, and other relevant stakeholders. Notably, officials from the police, fire service, and health departments have been specially invited to contribute to the discussions.

The Haj Committee of India has approved the services of Vistara Airlines for the Hyderabad Embarkation Point. With the use of 150-seater planes, three daily flights will depart from Hyderabad to Jeddah, making a short refueling stop in Muscat. The departure of convoys will continue until June 22. Subsequently, the return of pilgrims from Madinah is scheduled to begin on July 14 and will continue until July 29, with plans for three flights per day during this period.

Additionally, arrangements have been made to provide check-in facilities for pilgrims at Haj House, and a dedicated committee of officials has been established to oversee this process. The Haj Committee of India has also determined the travel expenses for pilgrims from across the country who utilize the Rubat facilities in Makkah and Madinah. Although Telangana pilgrims do not have access to Rubat facilities, their total travel expenses will amount to 3,05,173 INR. However, travel expenses will be reduced wherever Rubat facilities are available in the other 19 immigration points throughout the country. Chairman Haj Telangana Committee Mohammad Saleem, expressed confidence that the arrangements for Haj pilgrims will be exemplary this year as well.