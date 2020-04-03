Haj Houses across India turns into quarantine centres

NEW DELHI: Union Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said that more than 16 Haj houses have been turned into quarantine centres for COVID-19 patients.

“We have made arrangements in more than 16 Haj Houses across India to facilitate Corona affected persons for quarantine in different states,” Naqvi tweeted.

This comes as the country is under a 21-days lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, essential services are being continued.

To serve the increasing demand, the Railways is also converting sleeper class coaches into isolation wards by modifying the coaches to act as quarantine hubs.

Similarly, school and other government facilities in various states, including Delhi, are being converted into quarantine centres to cater the future needs.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 2,069 in India, including 1,860 active cases, 155 cured or discharged patients and 53 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Source: IANS

